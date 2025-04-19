Tim David scripts his name in unique list with POTM performance against Punjab Kings Star Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter Tim David won the Player of the Match award for his 50* run knock against Punjab Kings in the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025. In doing so, he went on to etch his in name a unique list of RCb stars.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru were completely dominated in their recent IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025 clash with Punjab Kings. Both sides took on each other in game 34 of the tournament at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on April 18, and the game saw RCB coming in to bat first after the toss.

Hoping to post a big total on the board, RCB were completely outclassed by Punjab’s bowling attack. In the first innings, the side was only able to post a total of 95 runs. It was all thanks to Tim David that RCB were able to post 95 runs on the board.

Coming out to bat when his team needed a big knock, David went on to score 50* runs in 26 deliveries. Furthermore, he followed it up by taking two catches in the run chase as well. His performance earned him the Player of the Match award despite RCB having lost the game.

Doing so, he etched his name in a unique list of players to have won the POTM award for RCB in a losing cause in the IPL.

Speaking of the game between RCB and PBKS, the hosts saw openers Phil Salt and Virat Kohli depart on scores of four and one run, respectively. Rajat Patidar added 23 runs in 18 deliveries, but none of the other batters amounted to much except Tim David.

RCB aimed to defend a target of 96 runs, but Nehal Wadhera’s brilliance in the second innings proved to be too much to handle for the hosts. Eventually, Punjab emerged victorious, defeating RCB by five wickets.

Players to have won the POTM for RCB in a losing cause:

Shreevats Goswami - 52(42) vs DC, 2008

Anil Kumble - 4/16 vs Dec, 2009 Finals

Virat Kohli - 100*(63) vs GL, 2016

Tim David - 50*(26) vs PBKS, 2025