Tickets go on sale for Women's T20 World Cup 2024, free entry for fans under age of 18

Wednesday, September 25, 2024
     
The women's T20 World Cup is set to commence on October 3 in the United Arab Emirates. The matches will be played across two cities - Dubai and Sharjah. The tournament was earlier set to take place in Bangladesh but was moved due to political unrest in the country.

Edited By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Updated on: September 25, 2024 18:05 IST
Women's T20 World Cup 2024
Image Source : GETTY Women's T20 World Cup trophy

The tickets for the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup go on sale from today. The International Cricket Council (ICC) has confirmed the development as the governing body has decided to give free entry to the fans aged under 18 in an attempt to inspire the upcoming generation. The tournament is set to take place from October 3 to 20 in the United Arab Emirates with Dubai and Sharjah hosting all the matches.

Earlier, the World Cup was scheduled in Bangladesh but violence due to political unrest in the country forced ICC to move the tournament to the UAE. A total of 10 teams will fight it out for the glory as Australia will look to defend their title having already won it six times. Team India is slotted in group A alongside New Zealand, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Australia.

The marquee game between India and Pakistan is scheduled to take place on October 6 at 3:30 PM IST and 340 Rs (15 AED) is the minimum ticket price for the clash. Interestingly, a day pass has been introduced for the T20 World Cup. Fans attending the double-header match days will benefit as a single ticket will grant them access to both matches. Tickets for the Women's T20 World Cup are available on the official website.

The tournament not will get underway with the match between Bangladesh and Scotland on October 3 at 3:30 PM IST while Pakistan will get their campaign underway against Asia Cup champions Sri Lanka later in the evening. As far as India are concerned, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led will face New Zealand on October 4 (Friday) before locking horns against Pakistan on Sunday.

India's schedule in T20 World Cup 2024

India vs New Zealand - October 4 in Dubai at 7:30 PM IST

India vs Pakistan - October 6 in Dubai at 3:30 PM IST

India vs Sri Lanka - October 9 in Dubai at 7:30 PM IST

India vs Australia - October 13 in Sharjah at 7:30 PM IST

