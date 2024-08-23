Three Super Overs in Maharaj Trophy! Manish Pandey's Hubli Tigers play dramatic clash with Bengaluru Blasters

Follow us on Image Source : X/MAHARAJA TROPHY Hubli Tigers players.

Karnataka's Maharaja Trophy 2024 witnessed a historic moment as three super overs took place in the match between Manish Pandey's Hubli Tigers and Mayank Agarwal-led Bengaluru Blasters on Friday at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

After the game remained tied at the end of the 40 overs, the two teams went on to play super overs. But not one or two, three super overs were needed to determine the winner of the clash with Hubli Tigers emerging victorious at the end.

Bengaluru Blasters matched Hubli Tigers score of 164 before Kranthi Kumar was run-out on the last ball, bringing the super over in the picture.

But the two teams could not be separated in the first two super overs too. The Blasters batted first in the six-ball contest, scoring 10/1 before Hubli matched the score in their six balls. Hubli came out to bat first in the next super over, making 8/0 and the Blasters then managed to score 8/1 as well.

It went into the third super over, where Blasters made 12/1 and Hubli finally managed to break the deadlock with Manvanth Kumar hitting a four on the final ball when four runs were needed.

Hubli Tigers Playing XI:

Thippa Reddy, Mohammed Taha, Krishnan Shrijith (wk), Manish Pandey (c), Manvanth Kumar L, LR Kumar, Aneeshwar Gautam, Karthikeya KP, KC Cariappa, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Shreesha Achar

Bengaluru Blasters Playing XI:

Mayank Agarwal (c), Suraj Ahuja, Aniruddha Joshi, Niranjan Naik, Shivkumar Rakshith (wk), Kranthi Kumar, Shubhang Hegde, Naveen MG, Lavish Kaushal, Mohsin Khan, Santok Singh