Friday, August 23, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Three Super Overs in Maharaj Trophy! Manish Pandey's Hubli Tigers play dramatic clash with Bengaluru Blasters

Three Super Overs in Maharaj Trophy! Manish Pandey's Hubli Tigers play dramatic clash with Bengaluru Blasters

In a dramatic end to the clash between Hubli Tigers and Bengaluru Blasters in the Maharaja Trophy 2024, the winner of the match was decided in the third super over. None of the two super overs or the regulation 40 overs could have separated the two teams before.

Edited By: Varun Malik @varunm0212 New Delhi Published on: August 23, 2024 20:41 IST
Hubli Tigers players.
Image Source : X/MAHARAJA TROPHY Hubli Tigers players.

Karnataka's Maharaja Trophy 2024 witnessed a historic moment as three super overs took place in the match between Manish Pandey's Hubli Tigers and Mayank Agarwal-led Bengaluru Blasters on Friday at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

After the game remained tied at the end of the 40 overs, the two teams went on to play super overs. But not one or two, three super overs were needed to determine the winner of the clash with Hubli Tigers emerging victorious at the end. 

Bengaluru Blasters matched Hubli Tigers score of 164 before Kranthi Kumar was run-out on the last ball, bringing the super over in the picture.

But the two teams could not be separated in the first two super overs too. The Blasters batted first in the six-ball contest, scoring 10/1 before Hubli matched the score in their six balls. Hubli came out to bat first in the next super over, making 8/0 and the Blasters then managed to score 8/1 as well. 

It went into the third super over, where Blasters made 12/1 and Hubli finally managed to break the deadlock with Manvanth Kumar hitting a four on the final ball when four runs were needed.

Hubli Tigers Playing XI:

Thippa Reddy, Mohammed Taha, Krishnan Shrijith (wk), Manish Pandey (c), Manvanth Kumar L, LR Kumar, Aneeshwar Gautam, Karthikeya KP, KC Cariappa, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Shreesha Achar

Bengaluru Blasters Playing XI:

Mayank Agarwal (c), Suraj Ahuja, Aniruddha Joshi, Niranjan Naik, Shivkumar Rakshith (wk), Kranthi Kumar, Shubhang Hegde, Naveen MG, Lavish Kaushal, Mohsin Khan, Santok Singh

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement