WTC 2023 Final: Three players who can replace Jaydev Unadkat

Follow us on Image Source : AP Jaydev Unadkat replacements

India have new injury concerns ahead of the upcoming World Test Championship 2023 final. Lucknow Super Giants’ skipper KL Rahul and star pacer Jaydev Unadkat joined India’s growing injury list and might miss the WTC final against Australia which will kick start on June 7 at The Oval. Unadkat’s potential absence will hit India hard with Jasprit Bumrah missing the squad due to his back injury. The Indian team is likely to field three specialist pacers for the final and will definitely name a replacement for Unadkat if the latter fails to recover on time. So, let’s find out three potential candidates who can replace Unadkat in India’s squad for the WTC final.

Mukesh Kumar

Mukesh Kumar, 29, played a crucial role in Bengal's journey to the final of the Ranji Trophy 2022. He picked 22 wickets from just five matches at an average of 22.27. The right-arm pacer was tipped to replace the injured Mohammed Shami during India's tour of Bangladesh in December 2022 but Unadkat was given a nod. Mukesh has amazing numbers in first-class cricket with 149 wickets from just 39 matches at an average of 21.50 which warrant a place in India’s red-ball team.

Ishant Sharma

The veteran pacer last played Test cricket in November 2021 during the New Zealand tour of India. But his experience might help him win a return ticket to international cricket as India lack quality pace options against mighty Australia. Ishant boosts over 300 wickets in Test cricket and has taken 51 wickets from just 15 Tests in English conditions.

Avesh Khan

Avesh Khan has lost his place in India’s recent white-ball series but remains in great form in domestic white-ball cricket. Madhya Pradesh pacer took six wickets across two innings against Rest of India during the Irani Cup match in March 2023 and was the leading wicket-taker for his team during the Ranji Trophy 2022 with 38 wickets from just eight matches.

Latest Cricket News