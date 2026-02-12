Thomas Tuchel extends contract with England, exits race to become next Manchester United coach Thomas Tuchel has extended his England contract to Euro 2028, ending speculation over a move to Manchester United. The FA backs continuity, while Tuchel calls the role his dream job and aims to lead England at a home European Championship.

London:

Thomas Tuchel has extended his contract as England manager through to Euro 2028. The German coach had initially signed a deal in January 2025 that was set to run until the 2026 World Cup, but he has now committed to a longer stay, saying there is “no secret to anyone that I have loved every minute so far.” Tuchel had been linked with the Manchester United job, but this extension effectively ends any speculation about him taking over at Old Trafford.

Notably, Euro 2028 will be hosted by England, Wales, Scotland and the Republic of Ireland, and Tuchel has expressed his desire to lead England at a major tournament on home soil. The Football Association (FA) also welcomes the continuity, preferring long-term stability over short-term appointments. A similar approach was taken with Gareth Southgate, who remained in charge for a decade, though he was unable to deliver a major trophy.

Tuchel’s backroom staff, featuring Anthony Barry, Henrique Hilario, Nico Mayer and James Melbourne, have also signed contracts through to summer 2028. Announcing his new deal, the head coach said he did not hesitate for a moment, describing the England job as his dream role.

“I did not hesitate when asked to continue in this dream job. Euro 2028 will be a very special tournament and as a coach there is nothing more you want than to compete with the very best on the biggest possible stage,” The German said.

What’s next for Man United?

It marked the second time that Tuchel was linked to United. Co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe met him in France in 2024 as he was a potential candidate to replace Eric ten Hag. However, no deal was made as he went on to become the England coach.

As things stand, United may consider Michael Carrick for a full-time role, given his immediate impact. The former midfielder is yet to lose a game as United boss and that might give the management some confidence. Otherwise, Southgate could be one of the probable candidates alongside Robert de Zerbi.