'There are certain solutions that can be reached' - Robin Uthappa on cooling off period for retired cricketers

Former India batter Robin Uthappa reckons that devising a cooling-off period for retired cricketers would be "unfair for them and can put them in an uncomfortable position." Uthappa announced his retirement from international cricket and the Indian Premier League (IPL) in September 2022.

He recently played in the Zim Afro T10 for Harare Hurricanes and also featured in the inaugural edition of the International League T20 (ILT20) where he played for Dubai Capitals.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is currently mulling a cooling-off period to stop its players from playing in the overseas leagues immediately after their retirement.

The 37-year-old recently opened up on the ongoing debate as to whether there should be a cooling-off period put in place for the retired Indian cricketers. He clearly mentioned that there shouldn't be any such period put in place for the retired players as they won't be bound by any central contract either.

"I think it is human nature to feel uncomfortable about it. We do not have any central contract with the BCCI, we are not playing cricket in India anymore so it certainly does make you feel a little uncomfortable and unfair for sure,” said Uthappa in an interaction on Jio Cinema.

Uthappa mentioned that since the ball is in BCCI's court, they will certainly take a decision that will be in its "best interest" and of the players.

"Having said that, the BCCI has certainly looked after all of us. I am certain whatever decision they take will be in the best interest of the BCCI and the players who are going to play in the IPL," said Uthappa.

"There are certain solutions that can be reached. If there is a possibility of communication, we could reach a solution that suits everybody," the former T20 World Cup winner added.

