The tag of favourites in Champions Trophy should be given to Pakistan: Sunil Gavaskar

Former cricketer Sunil Gavaskar believes that Pakistan are the favourites to win the forthcoming edition of the Champions Trophy, slated to begin on February 19. The defending champions will host New Zealand in their opening game of the campaign and then, will travel to Dubai for the marquee clash against India. In their final league, the Mohammad Rizwan-led side will be playing against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi.

Pakistan have struggled in ICC tournaments in the recent past, having failed to qualify for the semi-finals in the ODI World Cup 2023 and then, was knocked out of the group stage in the T20 World Cup 2024. Despite that, Gavaskar believes that Pakistan can take advantage of the home condition and challenge for the title.

“The tag of favourites should be given to the home team Pakistan as it’s not easy to beat any team in their home conditions. India lost in the final of the ODI World Cup 2023 but before that they put up clinical performances and won ten matches on the trot. Hence, I feel Pakistan are the favourites for the upcoming tournament,” Gavaskar said on Star Sports.

Irfan Pathan expects India to pick more pacers

Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan expects the BCCI selectors to pick more fast bowlers for the Champions Trophy 2025. He analysed that the surface in Dubai will support the pacers and expects the Indian team management to be aware of that when they pick the 15-member squad.

“If we talk about Dubai Stadium, fast bowlers get a lot of assistance there, the ball swings early on. Bowlers also get good bounce from the surface. Hence, the team should have a good seam attack and the selectors will keep that in mind while selecting the team,” said Pathan.

Meanwhile, BCCI are yet to announce the squad as a lengthy discussion is in place between chief selector Ajit Agarkar and captain Rohit Sharma in Mumbai.