Team India unlikely to travel to Pakistan for ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Report

The men's Indian cricket team is unlikely to travel to Pakistan for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 with the Indian government's stance set to remain the same with respect to the neighbouring country. Owing to diplomatic relations between the two neighbouring countries, India and Pakistan no longer play bilaterals and only play each other in multi-nation tournaments, continental or global. India's stance regarding Pakistan was clear during the Asia Cup last year that they won't travel and will be no different this time around.

"India will not travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy 2025. Will tell ICC to hold its matches in Dubai or Sri Lanka," a BCCI source was quoted as saying by the news agency ANI. India last played in Pakistan back in 2008 in the Asia Cup and since then tensions between the two nations bore uncertainty regarding the Men in Blue's participation in the Asia Cup last year and now the Champions Trophy.

A hybrid model was followed last year for the Asia Cup with India playing all its matches in Sri Lanka and it might be the same this time around as well, depending upon the backup venue.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had made arrangements for smooth travel, departure and arrival of the Indian team by basing them in just one city, Lahore which is closer to the border between the two countries. However, it seems that the plan of going to Pakistan has been thrown out of the window.

"In the case of the Champion Trophy, we will do whatever the Government of India will tell us to do. We send our team only when the Government of India permits us. So we will go according to the decision of the Indian government," BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla had told ANI earlier when quizzed about the same issue.

A window from February 19 to March 9 has been earmarked for the 2025 edition of the Champions Trophy. Pakistan are the defending champions having beaten India in the final of 2017 edition at Lord's.