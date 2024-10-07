Team India creates history, breaks Pakistan's world record in T20Is

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Team India

India won the first T20I against Bangladesh in Gwalior to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series on Sunday (October 6). Arshdeep Singh won the Player of the Match award for picking up three wickets in his spell but it turned out to be a team effort in the end with multiple players including the debutants performing. In this game, India also broke Pakistan's world record in the shortest format. Let us know more about it...

India handed debuts to Nitish Kumar Reddy and Mayank Yadav in the first T20I as they became the 116th and 117th players respectively to play for the country. With this, the Indian team broke Pakistan's record of debuting most players in the format. Yes, a staggering 117 players have played for India so far in T20 Internationals while 116 players have represented Pakistan so far.

Usman Khan was the last player to make his debut for Pakistan against New Zealand earlier this year in Rawalpindi. In fact, two more players - Irfan Khan and Abrar Ahmed - were handed their debut caps in T20Is in the same match as they were 114th and 115th cricketers to do so with Usman turning out to be 116th.

Australia are next on this list with 111 players playing for the country while Sri Lanka, South Africa, England and New Zealand have also handed debuts to more than 100 players in their T20I cricket history so far.

Teams to hand a debut to most players in T20Is

Teams No. of Players India 117 Pakistan 116 Australia 111 Sri Lanka 108 South Africa 107 England 104 New Zealand 103

Coming back to the debutants for India in the first T20I against Bangladesh, Mayank Yadav bowled a maiden over at the start of his spell and also picked up a wicket. He ended with the figures of 1/21. Nitish Reddy got a chance to bat at number four and remained unbeaten on 16 off 14 deliveries with a six to his credit.