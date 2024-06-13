Team India captain Rohit Sharma 'relieved' after securing Super Eight qualification

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Jasprit Bumrah celebrates with Rohit Sharma.

Rohit Sharma was "relieved" after India beat the USA by seven wickets at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York to secure a spot in the Super Eight stage of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

The India skipper lauded his bowlers for leading the way on a tough surface and also mentioned that playing in New York was an arduous task.

"We knew our bowlers had to take the lead as scoring is tough on this pitch. Arshdeep started off magnificently. We want options with us. As and when we feel like we could use them, we should be and that's what Dube allowed. Being in the Super Eight is a big relief. Playing here wasn't easy, could've been anyone's game," said Rohit during the post-match presentation.

Rohit, 37, was pleased to see the game awareness shown by Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dube. The duo stitched an unbeaten 67-run stand for the fourth wicket and it sealed the game in Team India's favour.

"We knew it was going to be a tough task, scoring that many. Credit to us for chasing it down. SKY and Dube did well in the end.

"Had to stick till the end and take the game as deep as possible. SKY showed he's got a different game and that's what you expect from experienced players. Partnership with Dube was crucial," he mentioned.

Having rubbed shoulders with a few of the USA players, Rohit also expressed happiness with their development and their performances in the international arena and the MLC (Major League Cricket).

"Lot of the US guys, we've played together. Happy with their progress, saw them in MLC too. They're hard-working guys making a mark," Rohit said.

India will play their final league stage game against Canada at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill, Florida on Saturday (June 15).