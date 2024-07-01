'Team and I are very proud to bring the cup back home': Rohit Sharma reacts to PM Modi's gesture

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS/GETTY Team India skipper Rohit Sharma thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his congratulatory message following the T20 World Cup win

Rohit Sharma after a semi-final knockout and two defeats in the finals last year, finally helped India win their first trophy in his captaincy as the Men in Blue got their hands on the T20 World Cup title after beating South Africa in the final. When Rohit and his fellow senior pro, Virat Kohli didn't play T20Is for India for more than a year following the semi-final drubbing in 2022 against England, it seemed like they both were done with. However, when they both returned in the build-up to the T20 World Cup 2024, there were divided opinions on whether they should or shouldn't.

"I wanted this badly," Rohit said when announcing his retirement from T20Is. When India lost the 2023 World Cup final, there was a feeling that the T20 team could go completely young and get new faces into the team but as they say, it was meant to be not just Rohit and Kohli, but Ravindra Jadeja too retired from the format with a World Cup in their hands.

After a whirlwind 24 hours, Rohit Sharma finally gave his reactions on social media. He first shared his reaction with his picture of him lying on the ground just happy after what his team had achieved. "This picture epitomises how I’m feeling right now. So many words but can’t find the right ones to express what yesterday meant to me but I will, and I will share them, but right now I’m basking in a dream come true for a billion of us."

A few hours later, Rohit thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his gesture of calling the skipper following the T20 World Cup win. "Thank you so much @narendramodi sir for your kind words. The team and I are very proud to be able to bring the cup home and are truly touched by how much happiness it has brought everyone back home," Rohit said on X (formerly Twitter.)

"Dear @ImRo45, You are excellence personified. Your aggressive mindset, batting and captaincy has given a new dimension to the Indian team. Your T20 career will be remembered fondly. Delighted to have spoken to you earlier today," PM Modi had said. PM Modi also spoke to Kohli and outgoing head coach Rahul Dravid.

The BCCI secretary Jay Shah announced a sum of INR 125 crore as prize money for the championship-winning Indian team.