Taskin Ahmed scripts T20 history, breaks multiple records with a 7-fer in Bangladesh Premier League

Image Source : AP (FILE) Taskin Ahmed scripted Bangladesh Premier League as he registered record figures of 7/19 for the Durbar Rajshahi on January 2

Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed ran through Dhaka Capital in a record-breaking show at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in the ongoing edition of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) on Thursday, January 2. Taskin registered the best figures in BPL history as he became the first bowler in the league's history to take seven wickets in an innings. Taskin's 7/19 was also the best figures in franchise T20 cricket history as Durbar Rajshahi notched up their first win of the competition.

Taskin began his record-breaking day with the wicket of Dhaka's star batter Litton Das in his very first over, followed by another big wicket of Tanzid Hasan. After wrecking the Capitals early, Taskin returned to take five wickets in his last two overs dismissing the likes of Shahadat Hossain, Chaturanga de Silva, Alauddin Babu, Mukidul Islam and Shubham Ranjane, with three of them coming in the final over.

Taskin's figures were the third-best in T20 cricket history and the best in franchise T20 league history. In BPL, Taskin went past Mohammad Amir's figures of 6/17 to enter the record books.

Best figures in T20 cricket



7/8 - Syazrul Idrus (Malaysia) vs China, Kuala Lumpur 2023

7/18 - Colin Ackermann (Leicestershire) vs Birmingham Bears, Leicester 2019

7/19 - Taskin Ahmed (Durbar Rajshahi) vs Dhaka Capital, Mirpur 2025

6/3 - Harsha Bharadwaj (Singapore) vs Mongolia, Bangi 2024

6/5 - Arul Suppiah (Somerset) vs Glamorgan, Cardiff 2011

6/5 - Peter Aho (Nigeria) vs Sierra Leone, Lagos 2021

Best figures in franchise T20 leagues

7/19 - Taskin Ahmed (Durbar Rajshahi) vs Dhaka Capital, Mirpur 2025 (BPL)

6/6 - Shakib Al Hasan (Barbados Tridents) vs T&T Red Steel, Barbados 2013 (CPL)

6/7 - Lasith Malinga (Melbourne Stars) vs Perth Scorchers, Perth 2012 (BBL)

6/11 - Ish Sodhi (Adelaide Strikers) vs Sydney Thunder, Sydney 2017 (BBL)

6/12 - Alzarri Joseph (Mumbai Indians) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Hyderabad 2019 (IPL)

Chasing 175, the Rajshahi side lost a couple of wickets early but captain Anamul Haque and Ryan Burl with unbeaten fifties ensured that their team got its first points on the board while the Capital suffered their second successive loss in as many games.