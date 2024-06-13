WATCH: Tanzid Hasan survives scary moment after bouncer gets stuck in helmet's visor in T20 World Cup game

Follow us on Image Source : ICC Tanzid Hasan during the T20 World Cup game in Kingstown on June 13, 2024

In one of the scariest moments in cricket, the Bangladeshi batter Tanzid Hasan survived a close call during the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 match against Netherlands on Thursday, June 13. Fans held their breath for a second when the Dutch pacer Vivian Kingma's pacey bouncer found the visor of Tanzid's helmet at Kingstown's Arnos Vale Ground.

After being forced to bat first, Bangladesh lost their captain Najmul Shanto in the second over. Tanzid quickly balanced the game by smashing 14 runs on first four deliveries of Kingma in the third over before the scary incident. Kingma delivered a brilliant bouncer which landed on the grills of Tanzid's helmet but the ball surprisingly stuck in between.

Tanzid had closed his eyes before the impact and found the ball stuck an inches away from his eye soccket. He quickly removed his helmet and tried to get back his balance. Physios attended the Bangladesh opener and did a regular concussion checkup before.

However, Tanzid replied to Kingma with a cracking four on the next delivery to scorch a total of 18 runs in an over. Bangladesh lost the struggling wicketkeeper batter Litton Das in the fourth over but once against Bangladesh made a strong comeback with Tanzid and Shakib Al Hasan adding 48 runs for the third wicket.

The 23-year-old Tanzid scored 35 runs off 26 balls, his first double-digit score in the T20 World Cup 2024, before getting dismissed by Paul van Meekeren in the ninth over.

