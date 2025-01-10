Tamim Iqbal, Bangladesh's cricket legend, announces international retirement ahead of Champions Trophy 2025

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Tamim Iqbal previously retired from international cricket in June 2023

Tamim Iqbal finally ended his international career by putting an end to all the talks about his return to the national team for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The Bangladesh cricket legend also revealed that the BCB and Najmul Shanto requested him to return but he didn't want to disrupt the current team.

"I have been away from international cricket for a long time. That distance will never punch again. End of my chapter in international cricket, " Tamim Iqbal wrote. "Been thinking about this for a long time. Now that there is a big seat ahead like the Champions Trophy, I don't want me to be discussed again and the team's attention disrupted.

"Definitely never wanted this before. I removed myself from the BCB central agreement long ago because I didn't want it. Although many said, it's been in the media many times, I'm the one hanging the matter. But there is nothing to plan or discuss about the BCB who is not in any agreement, who has stood away more than a year ago. Even after that, there was unnecessary discussion. The decision to retire or continue playing is the own right of a cricketer or any professional athlete. I gave myself time. Now I feel like the time has come.

"Captain Nazmul Hossain Shanto sincerely asked me to return. Discussion with the election committee also. Gratitude to them for still making me feel worthy. But I heard my mind. What happened before the 2023 World Cup, was a big shock for me, as I did not go out of the team due to cricket.

"Everywhere I go, many cricket fans said they want to see me again in the national team. I thought of their love. I also have a fan in my room. My son never told me straight, but repeatedly told his mom, wants to see dad play in country jersey again. I'm sorry for disappointing fans. Telling my son, 'The day you grow up, you will understand your father."