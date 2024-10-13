Tahlia McGrath breaks Meg Lanning's all-time T20I record for Australia in World Cup game against India

Follow us on Image Source : AP Tahlia McGrath against India in Sharjah on October 13, 2024

Tahlia McGrath registered a massive milestone during Australia's last ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 group-stage game against India on Sunday. The star batting all-rounder stepped in to captain the team in the absence of injured Alyssa Healy and scored a brilliant 32 runs to enter the history books.

McGrath, playing in her only 37th T20I innings, completed her 1000 T20I runs after scoring 10 runs and became the fastest Australian in terms of innings to achieve his remarkable feat in Sharjah. The stand-in skipper broke the legendary captain Meg Lanning's record of the fastest 1000 T20I runs in 38 innings, which occurred in 2014.

Fastest to 1000 T20I runs for Australia

37 innings - Tahlia McGrath in 2024 38 innings - Meg Lanning in 2014 39 innings - Beth Mooney in 2020 40 innings - Elyse Villani in 2017 49 innings - Ashleigh Gardner in 2017

