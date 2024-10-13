Sunday, October 13, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Tahlia McGrath breaks Meg Lanning's all-time T20I record for Australia in World Cup game against India

Tahlia McGrath breaks Meg Lanning's all-time T20I record for Australia in World Cup game against India

Tahlia McGrath stepped in to captain the Australian team in their last group-stage game against India at the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. The star all-rounder scored quick 32 runs to break the former captain Meg Lanning's major T20I record on Sunday.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: October 13, 2024 21:50 IST
Tahlia McGrath
Image Source : AP Tahlia McGrath against India in Sharjah on October 13, 2024

Tahlia McGrath registered a massive milestone during Australia's last ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 group-stage game against India on Sunday. The star batting all-rounder stepped in to captain the team in the absence of injured Alyssa Healy and scored a brilliant 32 runs to enter the history books.

McGrath, playing in her only 37th T20I innings, completed her 1000 T20I runs after scoring 10 runs and became the fastest Australian in terms of innings to achieve his remarkable feat in Sharjah. The stand-in skipper broke the legendary captain Meg Lanning's record of the fastest 1000 T20I runs in 38 innings, which occurred in 2014. 

Fastest to 1000 T20I runs for Australia

  1. 37 innings - Tahlia McGrath in 2024
  2. 38 innings - Meg Lanning in 2014
  3. 39 innings - Beth Mooney in 2020
  4. 40 innings - Elyse Villani in 2017
  5. 49 innings - Ashleigh Gardner in 2017

More to follow...

Related Stories
IND-W vs AUS-W, Women's T20 World Cup Live: India lose both openers in powerplay in tough chase

IND-W vs AUS-W, Women's T20 World Cup Live: India lose both openers in powerplay in tough chase

Why Australia captain Alyssa Healy is not playing in T20 World Cup clash against India? Explained

Why Australia captain Alyssa Healy is not playing in T20 World Cup clash against India? Explained

Why was Asha Sobhana left out of India's Playing XI after toss for T20 WC clash against Australia?

Why was Asha Sobhana left out of India's Playing XI after toss for T20 WC clash against Australia?

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement