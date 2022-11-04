T20 World Cup, Points Table: Australia, England or New Zealand; Who will meet India in semifinals?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Semifinals Scenarios

New Zealand from the Group 1 of the Super 12 have become the first team to qualify of the semifinals of the T20 World Cup. The BlackCaps are the table-toppers with great run-rate. On the other hand, If things go in Team India's favour, then they will confirm their semifinals berth as well. After Australia defeating Afghanistan with just four runs and England's match against Sri Lanka in line, it will be interesting to know who will they face in the men in blue in the semis. It is worth noting that the top two teams of Group 1 will face the top two teams of the Group 2 in the next phase of the tournament.

If India manages to finish the Super 12 phase in the top two spots, then who can they face in semifinals? For that let's look at the Group 1 scenarios:

How many teams are there in the Super 12 stage?

There are two Groups consisting of six teams each in the Super 12 stage.

How can teams qualify for the semifinals?

The two teams that finish in the top two positions in their respective groups after playing five matches with all the other members of the group, will make it to the semifinals of the T20 World Cup.

Who are the members of Group 2?

Australia New Zealand England Afghanistan Sri Lanka Ireland

How does the current points table look like?

Image Source : T20 WORLD CUP 2022Group 1 - Points Table

With 7 points from all five matches played, New Zealand tops the points table of Group 1. The Kane Williamson-led team had reached the finals of the last edition of the World Cup. On the other hand, Afghanistan are at the bottom after winning just one of the five games played.

When it comes to Australia and England, both teams are the only contenders to make finish the Super 12 phase in the top two after the kiwis.

Let's find out the chances of all the teams to make it to the semifinals -

New Zealand:

The Kiwis are at the number one position with 7 points from five matches and they will reach the semifinals as the Group 1 toppers, as their run-rate is +2.113, which is very high than the teams below them.

England:

England is currently ranked third with 5 points, but has one more match to go. Their next match is with Sri Lanka, which can pose a big challenge for them. However, If England manages to defeat Sri Lanka, then there is a high possibility of them to end up in the top two as they have a NRR better than Australia.

Ireland:

Ireland are in the fifth spot with 3 points in the Group 1 table. After getting defeated by New Zeraland on Friday, their journey in the mega event has ended.

Australia:

Defending champions Australia have climbed to the second position after their win against Afghanistan. The Kangaroos will qualify straightaway if England lose their remaining game otherwise with a less NRR of - 0.173, they will not make it to the next level.

Sri Lanka:

Sri Lanka have 4 points from four matches. If they win the remaining match they can reach a maximum of 6 points. On the other hand, Australia and New Zealand have already amassed 7 points. Sri Lanka are already out of the tournament, however they will want to end their campaign on high-note by defeating England in their last match.

Afghanistan:

Afghanistan cannot advance to the semifinals as they have just 2 points from five matches. Even though the team managed to give a tough fight to Australia, they managed to win just one Super 12 match.

Now the question arises, who can India face in the semifinals?

If Team India end as the table-toppers of Group 2, then they will face the team which is on the second spot of Group 1. If India finishes on the second position, then they will lock horns with the table-toppers of Group 1 i.e. New Zealand. There is a high possibility of India to top their group's points table and they might face Australia, England in the semis. But who will end up in the second position of the Group 1, is something to watch for.

Details about upcoming match of Sri lanka vs England: ​​

5th November (Saturday): Sri Lanka v England, SCG, Sydney

Latest Cricket News