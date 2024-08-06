T20 World Cup out of Bangladesh? ICC shortlists India, UAE and Sri Lanka as back-up options

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY T20 World Cup trophy

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has started mulling the option of moving the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup out of Bangladesh. The tournament is set to take place from October 3 to 20. The conditions in Bangladesh are not ideal at the moment with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigning and fleeing from the country amid violent protests.

UAE, India and Sri Lanka have been shortlisted as backup venues by the ICC informally according to a report in ESPNCricinfo. An official of the world cricketing body confirmed the development on Monday (August 6) that the situation in Bangladesh is currently being monitored and the decision will be taken accordingly.

"The ICC is closely monitoring developments in co-ordination with the Bangladesh Cricket Board [BCB], their security agencies and our own independent security consultants. Our priority is the safety and well-being of all participants," the statement from the ICC read.

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has postponed the Bangladesh A team's departure for Pakistan by 48 hours. The Dhaka airport was closed on Monday and it is still not certain whether the scheduled flight will take off. "The BCB has confirmed to the PCB their men's 'A' cricket team's departure for Islamabad has been delayed by 48 hours due to unforeseen circumstances.

"The BCB and PCB have been in regular contact for the past two days and will continue to work together on the revised tour itinerary with further details to follow in due course. The Bangladesh 'A' cricket team was due to arrive in Islamabad in the wee hours of Wednesday for two four-day and three 50-over matches from 10-27 August," PCB said in a statement.

Bangladesh's senior team is also due to tour Pakistan and their departure is scheduled on August 17 with the first of the two-match Test series set to start from August 21.