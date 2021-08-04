Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES T20 World Cup | India to face Pakistan on October 24: Report

For the first time in over two years, India and Pakistan will meet on the cricket field in the upcoming T20 World Cup and according to ANI, their game will take place on October 24 in Dubai.

"Yes, the arch-rivals will clash on October 24," a source told ANI.

Both the teams are placed in Group 2 of the tournament alongside New Zealand and Afghanistan, as well as two other teams which will be confirmed through qualifiers.

The main rounds of the 2021 T20 World Cup will take place in three cities -- Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi.

The ICC announced the groups for the tournament last month.

Defending champions West Indies are a part of Group one with former champions England, Australia, South Africa, and two qualifiers from Round 1 joining them.

The arch-rivals last met in the group stage of the 2019 World Cup, where India extended their unbeaten streak over Pakistan to seven wins in the tournament.

The T20 World Cup will return after five years as the 2020 edition -- scheduled to take place in Australia -- was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

India was scheduled to host the 2021 edition of the tournament but the event was eventually shifted to UAE and Oman.

Oman will host the qualifying rounds of the tournament which feature the likes of Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Ireland, among others.