T20 World Cup games in Florida under washout threat; Check how India, Pakistan, USA & others will get affected

The T20 World Cup 2024 is in full swing and the team are giving it their all to reach the next stage of the tournament. Several strong teams are facing the danger of an elimination with minnows putting themselves in a strong position of a qualification.

The World Cup is being played in three cities across the USA - New York, Lauderhill and Dallas. The New York leg is about to get finished with only two games left in the Big Apple. Meanwhile, the Lauderhill leg will get kicked off from June 11 local time (June 12 IST) and will host four matches in the Group Stage.

However, all the games are under the threat of washout due to potential rains and thunderstorms, being caused by deep tropical moisture. The deep tropical moisture is arriving from the Western Caribbean and will likely cause rains in Lauderhill over the week.

As per the ten-day weather forecast in Lauderhill, there is a 95% chance of precipitation alongside Thunderstorms on Tuesday. It will stay around 70%, 81%, 87%, 72% and 42% over the next days on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

All games in Lauderhill, Florida in T20 World Cup 2024

The Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill will host four T20 World Cup 2024 matches with all five Group A teams and two Group D teams playing in the Florida city.

Sri Lanka and Nepal from Group D will kick off the Lauderhill leg of games on June 12 (as per IST). USA will then host Ireland on June 14, followed by India vs Canada (June 15) and Pakistan vs Ireland (June 16).

How will the rain impact the current T20 World Cup scenario

If these games get washed out, this will have major repercussions on the scenarios as teams will get one point for no result.. If the first game between Sri Lanka and Nepal on June 11 (as per local time) gets washed out, this will end Sri Lanka's chances of reaching in the Super Eight officially as they will then have only one point in three matches.

This will also make South Africa officially qualify for the Super Eight as Nepal would not be able to reach six points. More on this here.

What if USA vs Ireland is washed out?

If the USA vs Ireland clash on June 14 is washed out, it will confirm the USA's spot in the Super Eight, depending on if Canada lose to Pakistan. The wash-out will then mean Pakistan are also out as they could get to only four points and the USA will then have five points. But India will also need one win to go beyond Pakistan's reach.

What if India vs Canada is washed out?

If the India vs Canada clash is washed out on June 15 then India will get to five points, it will all but confirm their place in the next round.

What if Pakistan vs Ireland is washed out?

If this clash is washed out on June 16 then even if the Men in Green beat Canada on June 11, they can have a maximum of three points, knocking them out of the Super Eight contention.