T20 World Cup 2024: Super 8 qualification scenarios for Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka have been underperforming in ICC events over the last few years and the ongoing T20 World Cup is no different. They are slotted in Group B alongside South Africa, Bangladesh, Nepal and the Netherlands. But they are yet to register a win after three matches having lost to South Africa and Bangladesh while their game against Nepal in Florida was washed out.

Wanindu Hasaranga and his men needed a win over Nepal at any cost to have any chance of qualifying for the next round. But rain in Florida had other ideas and now they are left with not only depending on other results but also weather to make it to the next round.

Let us have a look at the scenario for Sri Lanka to qualify for the Super 8 round:

1. The match between Bangladesh and Netherlands has to be washed out due to rain. In this case, both sides will get one point each and Sri Lanka will stay alive. Both Bangladesh and Netherlands are on two points at the moment and a result in this game will mean that one of them will reach four points knocking Sri Lanka, who can reach maximum three points, out of the tournament.

2. South Africa beat Nepal in their next game and then Nepal defeat Bangladesh in their final league game. If this happens, Nepal will also be on three points while Bangladesh will also be restricted to the same number of points. If Nepal lose to Bangladesh, Sri Lanka will be knocked out of the competition.

3. Sri Lanka beat Netherlands on Sunday in St Lucia. This is the mandatory thing to happen as Sri Lanka will then reach three points and it will be a four-way tie for them alongside Nepal, Bangladesh and the Netherlands. The team with better net run-rate will then qualify for the Super 8 round.

