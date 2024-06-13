T20 World Cup 2024: Shakib helps Bangladesh crush Netherlands to boost Super 8 chances; Sri Lanka knocked out

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Shakib Al Hasan during the BAN vs NED T20 World Cup match in Kingstown on June 13, 2024

Bangladesh pulled off a stunning comeback win over Netherlands to boost their T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 chances on Thursday, June 13. The veteran all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan scored an unbeaten fifty and bowled a greedy spell to lead Bangladesh to a crucial 25-run win while defending 159 at Kingstown's Arnos Vale Ground.

A win for Bangladesh also ended Sri Lanka's slim hopes of qualifying for the Super 8 round. Bangladesh further strengthened their second position with four points in three matches and Netherlands remained in the third position with two points in three games in Group D.

With two wins in three matches, Najmul Shanto's men now lead in the Super 8 race ahead of Netherlands and Nepal. Bangladesh's only defeat came against the Group leaders South Africa where they fell just four runs short while chasing a 114-run target.

Bangladesh were forced to bat first after losing the toss in the first game of this World Cup in Kingstown. Aryan Dutt gave the Dutch side a sensational start with two early big wickets of Najmul Shanto and Litton Das but Bangladesh dominated the middle overs through a brilliant partnership between Shakib and Tanzid.

Netherlands Playing XI: Michael Levitt, Max ODowd, Vikramjit Singh, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Bas de Leede, Logan van Beek, Tim Pringle, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren, Vivian Kingma.

Bangladesh Playing XI: Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Litton Das (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman.

More to follow...