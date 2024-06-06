T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan's team hotel in New York changed ahead of India game, check the reason here

Follow us on Image Source : AP Pakistan captain Babar Azam.

T20 World Cup 2024: The Pakistan Cricket team's hotel in New York has reportedly been changed ahead of its game against India in the Big Apple. The Men in Green are set to open their T20 World Cup 2024 campaign against the USA in Dallas on June 6 before travelling to New York City for two of their next three games.

According to a report by news agency AP, the ICC has changed Pakistan's team hotel in New York from a 90-minute drive to a vicinity area five minutes away from the purpose-built stadium on Long Island in Westbury, New York. The move was taken after the Pakistan Cricket Board complained about the distance to the Stadium from its hotel in the Big Apple. PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi intervened, following which the hotel was changed.

Notably, the Indian team is staying 10 minutes away by drive from the New York stadium. Also, Sri Lanka, who played against South Africa at the Nassau County Stadium on June 3, had a drive of more than an hour to the cricket venue from the hotel they were staying in. The team expressed concerns over the distance.

The Men in Green are placed in Group A alongside India, the USA, Canada and Ireland. The 2009 T20 World champions open their tournament campaign against co-hosts USA at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas, Texas on June 6.

They will then play against archrivals India on June 9 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium before taking on Canada at the same venue on June 11. The Men in Green will travel to Florida for their final group game on June 16 against Ireland.

Meanwhile, the Indian team is already in New York as it played its only warm-up game and its first World Cup match at the Long Island venue. The Men in Blue defeated Bangladesh in the practice fixture on June 1 before outclassing the Irish side in their tournament opener on June 5 in New York.