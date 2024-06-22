T20 World Cup 2024: No Yashasvi Jaiswal as India go unchanged against Bangladesh, Virat, Rohit to open

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Indian cricket team players.

No Yashasvi Jaiswal features in India's playing XI for the fifth straight game in the T20 World Cup 2024 as India go unchanged in their clash against Bangladesh. India face Bangladesh in their second match of Super Eight at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua. The Bangla Tigers have won the toss and invited India to bat first.

After winning the toss, Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto said they are looking to restrict India to a low total. "We would like to bowl first, we would like to restrict them to a small total and that is the plan. We know the conditions here and also about the wind factor. Looks a good wicket. 150-160 will be a good score I reckon. We have one change. Taskin is not playing," Najmul said at the toss.

Rohit said that he wanted to bat first anyhow. "We wanted to bat and that's what we got. Looks like a good wicket and depends on how much the sun is beating down and making the pitch slow. Important to assess the conditions quickly. We are playing the same team. Important to stay in the present and not worry about other things," Rohit said at the toss.

Despite Virat Kohli's short lean run at the top of the order with Rohit Sharma, the team management has not separated the pair of Rohit and Kohli at the top. Rohit has scored 76 runs in his four innings in the ongoing tournament. Apart from a fifty, the Indian captain does not have much to shown for. Kohli has been dismissed for three single digit-scores in the tournament and has a highest individual score of 24.

India batting coach Vikram Rathour had opened up on Virat in a pre-match press conference ahead of the clash against Bangladesh.

"I’m not happy. I would love it if he gets going and scores more runs. But yeah, it is good when you are challenged at times. You know, the guys who are not getting too much of batting in India sometimes, they are the ones who put up scores today and our middle-order came to play. So, it was good to see," Rathour said on Kohli at the pre-match press conference.

India and Bangladesh have faced each other 13 times in all T20Is with the Men in Blue enjoying a 12-1 lead. They have locked horns against the Bangla Tigers four times in T20 World Cups and have came out on top on each of those occasions.

Playing XIs:

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das(w), Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah