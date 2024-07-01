T20 World Cup 2024: ICC picks team of the tournament; 6 Indian players named, Virat Kohli not included

Monday, July 01, 2024
     
The International Cricket Council (ICC) picked its best team of the tournament from the recently concluded T20 World Cup, won by the Indian cricket team. Winning skipper, Rohit Sharma led a strong side featuring players from Afghanistan, Australia, South Africa and the West Indies.

Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Published on: July 01, 2024 7:59 IST
The International Cricket Council (ICC) named its best team of the recently concluded T20 World Cup featuring six members from the title-winning side, India. Indian captain Rohit Sharma headlined the bets team of the tournament. Scoring 257 runs in the tournament at a strike rate of 156, Rohit's campaign was a reflection of the flick of the switch his white-ball career has seen in the last 18 months or so and those two innings against Australia and England in back-to-back games were big reasons why India found themselves in their third final of the T20 World Cup.

Alongside Rohit, there is Afghanistan opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz, the leading run-getter of the tournament scoring 281 runs in the season and his partnership with Ibrahim Zadran was key in Afghanistan getting to semi-finals. Nicholas Pooran, the standout player for the West Indies and Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis form the core of the middle-order.

Suryakumar Yadav didn't have a great final with the bat but he changed it in the field with one of the catches of the tournament but his crucial knocks against the USA, Afghanistan and England in the semi-final kept him in good stead throughout the tournament. Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel, the two all-round stars for the Indian team through the tournament made up the top 7 for the team of the tournament.

Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan followed Axar as the spin-bowling all-rounder in the team with 14 wickets in the tournament followed by the pace trio of Jasprit Bumrah, the man of the tournament, Arshdeep Singh and Fazalhaq Farooqi, the joint-highest wicket-takers of the tournament.

South African quick Anrich Nortje, who finished with 15 wickets for the tournament equalling Jasprit Bumrah, was named the 12th man. After a difficult return to competitive cricket following an 8-month long layoff due to injury, Nortje hit his straps and how.

Team of the tournament for T20 World Cup 2024: Rohit Sharma, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Nicholas Pooran, Suryakumar Yadav, Marcus Stoinis, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Rashid Khan, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Anrich Nortje (12th man.)

