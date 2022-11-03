T20 World Cup: Who can India face in semifinals? Here are all Group 1 scenarios

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV T20 World Cup 2022: Semifinals scenarios

India have almost sealed their berth in the semifinals of the T20 World Cup. If things go in Team India's favour, then it will be interesting to know who will they face in the semifinals. It is worth noting that the top two teams of Group 1 will face the top two teams of the Group 2.

If India manages to finish the Super 12 phase in the top two spots, then who can they face in semifinals? For that we need to look at the Group 1 scenarios:

How many teams are there in the Super 12 stage?

There are two Groups consisting of six teams each in the Super 12 stage.

How can teams qualify for the semifinals?

The two teams that finish in the top two positions in their respective groups after playing five matches with all the other members of the group, will make it to the semifinals of the T20 World Cup.

Who are the members of Group 2?

Australia New Zealand England Afghanistan Sri Lanka Ireland

How does the current points table look like?

Points Table

With 5 points from four matches played, New Zealand tops the points table of Group 1. The Kane Williamson-led team had reached the finals of the last edition of the World Cup. On the other hand, Afghanistan are at the bottom after winning just one match.

When it comes to Australia and England, both teams have 5 points each and are placed at the second and the third position due to difference in their Net Run Rates (NRR).

Let's find out the chances of all the teams to make it to the semifinals -

New Zealand:

The Kiwis are at the number one position with 5 points from four matches, and if they win the last match, they will reach the semifinals as the Group 1 toppers, as their run-rate is +2.233, which is very high than the teams below them.

England:

England is currently ranked second but has the same points as Australia after matches each. Their next match is with Sri Lanka, which can pose a big challenge for them. However, If England manages to defeat Sri Lanka, then there is a high possibility of them to end up in the top two as they have a NRR better than Australia.

Ireland:

Ireland are in the fourth spot with 3 points in the Group 1 table. Even if they win their next match against New Zealand, their chances of makingit to the top two is very narrow. They will have to hope that Australia and England lose their last matches and end a with NRR less than that of Ireland.

Australia:

Defending champions Australia are in the third position. The Kangaroos need to win their remaining match by huge margin. However, they will qualify straightaway if England lose their remaining game.

Sri Lanka:

Sri Lanka have 4 points from four matches. If they win the remaining match they can reach a maximum of 6 points. On the other hand, England, Australia and New Zealand can reach a maximum of seven points if they win their remaining matches. Sri Lanka will have to hope that they win their last match against England and either New Zealand or Australia lose their last match in order to qualify for semifinals.

Afghanistan:

Afghanistan cannot advance to the semifinals as they have just 2 points and only one match remaining. Even if they win the last match, they can reach a maximum of 4 points, which is currently less than points of three teams.

Now the question arises, who can India face in the semifinals?

If Team India end as the table-toppers of Group 2, then they will face the team which is on the second spot of Group 1. If India finishes on the second position, then they will lock horns with the table-toppers of Group 1. There is a high possibility of India to top their group's points table and might face Australia, England or Sri Lanka in the semifinals, as New Zealand's next match is with Ireland and they might end up in the first position.

Here's the entire schedule for the upcoming matches of Group 1: ​

4th November (Friday): Ireland v New Zealand, Adelaide Oval

4th November (Friday): Australia v Afghanistan, Adelaide Oval

5th November (Saturday): Sri Lanka v England, SCG, Sydney

