T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma achieves big feat in India vs South Africa match, shatters Dilshan's 'THIS' record

T20 World Cup 2022: India's captain Rohit Sharma is one of the most dangerous batters to ever play limited-overs cricket. The 35-year-old has been the team's vital cog in many global events and is now leading the men in blue for the first time in an ICC event. In the middle of the T20 World Cup 2022, Rohit Sharma has scaled a big achievement in India's match against South Africa.

Rohit Sharma is one of only two batters to feature in all T20 World Cups from 2007 to 2022. Sharma has now shattered the record of Sri Lanka's Tillakaratne Dilshan to feature in most matches in the history of the T20 World Cup. Sharma has now featured in his 36th T20 World Cup match against the Proteas. Meanwhile, Dilshan played for his team in 35 T20 World Cup outings. For India, MS Dhoni is the second most capped Indian in T20 World Cups. Dhoni has 33 matches under his belt.

India is taking on South Africa in a crucial Group 2 game of the T20 World Cup. The high-voltage clash is being played at the Perth Stadium. India is in the first spot in Group 2 and a win against Proteas will take them closer to a semifinal spot. However, Proteas have 3 points from 2 games and a win will take them to the first spot in Group 2. The conditions at Perth will suit the fast bowlers. India will next face Bangladesh on November 2 before taking on Zimbabwe in their final group game on November 6.

India's Playing XI:

Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

South Africa's Playing XI:

Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje

