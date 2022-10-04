T20 World Cup 2022: Nitin Menon all set for marquee event, only Indian umpire on ICC's Elite Panel

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Nitin Menon goes to T20 World Cup 2022

T20 World Cup: The much-awaited T20 World Cup is all set to begin on October 16, 2022, in Australia. All the teams have geared up and are in the final phases of their preparation for the marquee event. Not just the teams, but the International Cricket Council (ICC) too is busy preparing for the event. Teams like Sri Lanka and West Indies have flown out to Australia and India are scheduled to board their flight on October 6, 2022. The first match of this marquee event will be played between Sri Lanka and Namibia at Geelong on October 16, 2022.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced a list of 20 match officials for the First Round and Super 12s stage of the tournament. The ICC has further confirmed that Nitin Menon will be the only Indian umpire to officiate matches in the T20 World Cup. Menon has already reached Australia and has started to prepare himself for the multi-nation cricketing tournament. As far as the match referees are concerned Sri Lanka's Ranjan Madugalle is joined by Andrew Pycroft of Zimbabwe, England's Christopher Broad, and Australia's David Boon.

ICC in a statement said:

In total, 16 umpires will officiate across the tournament with Richard Kettleborough, Nitin Menon, Kumara Dharmasena and Marais Erasmus having been the umpires in charge of the 2021 final which saw this year's hosts claim their first ICC Men’s T20 World Cup title. It is an experienced group of umpires, with the same 16 selected as last year’s tournament which was held in the United Arab Emirates and Oman. Officials have been named for the entirety of the First Round and Super 12s, with the selections for the semi-finals and final of the tournament to be named in due course.

Match Referees: Andrew Pycroft, Christopher Broad, David Boon, Ranjan Madugalle

Umpires: Adrian Holdstock, Aleem Dar, Ahsan Raza, Christopher Brown, Christopher Gaffaney, Joel Wilson, Kumara Dharmasena, Langton Rusere, Marais Erasmus, Michael Gough, Nitin Menon, Paul Reiffel, Paul Wilson, Richard Illingworth, Richard Kettleborough, Rodney Tucker.

