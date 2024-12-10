Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy live streaming: When and where to watch quarter-final games live on TV, online?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy live streaming details

Bengal and Baroda will clash in the mouth-watering Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy quarter-final game in Bengaluru on Wednesday. Mumbai, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Saurashtra and Vidarbha will feature in the quarter-final round on the same day.

Shreyas Iyer-led Mumbai will be facing rivals Vidarbha in Alur with Ajinkya Rahane, Suryakumar Yadav, and Prithvi Shaw among high-profile names in the action. Mumbai dominated Ground E with five wins in six games while Vidarbha finished on top in Group D to stage a high-voltage knockout clash.

Mohammed Shami and Hardik Pandya will be under the focus when Bengal take on high-flying Baroda in the 2nd quarter-final in Bengaluru. Shami's name has been under contention for the international returns as the fast bowler has made a successful comeback after missing the majority of the 2024 season due to an injury.

SMAT 2024 quarter-final fixtures

Madhya Pradesh vs Saurashtra, Alur, 9:00 AM IST, Wednesday Baroda vs Bengal, Bengaluru, 11:00 AM IST, Wednesday Mumbai vs Vidarbha, Alur, 1:30 PM IST, Wednesday Delhi vs Uttar Pradesh, Bengaluru, 4:30 PM IST, Wednesday

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 quarter-final round live streaming details

When is the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 quarter-final round starting?

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 quarter-final round matches will be played on Wednesday, December 11.

At what time do the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 matches begin?

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 quarter-final matches will begin at 09:00 AM IST and the last match of the day will start at 4:30 PM IST.​

Where can you watch the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 matches live on TV?

Indian cricket fans can enjoy the live telecast of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 matches on Sports18 and DD Sports TV channels.

Where can you watch the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 matches online for free in India?

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 quarter-final matches are available for free live streaming on the JioCinema application and website for India-based users.