Aus vs Ind: Sydney remains preference for third Test, says Cricket Australia

Image Source : AP File photo of Sydney Cricket Ground.

Despite the rising cases of COVID-19 cases in New South Wales, which has led to closure of its border, Cricket Australia has stressed that Sydney Cricket Ground remains it first preference for third Test (from January 7) and two and a half weeks time leading to the match keeps them hopeful.

“The third Vodafone Test is more than two-and-a-half weeks away, which provides us with time to assess the evolving public health situation on the northern beaches of Sydney,” CA interim chief NIck Hockley said in a statement.

“We have made no changes to our schedule and our preference remains to play the match at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

“Cricket Australia has developed a solid track record of delivery throughout this most challenging of summers and will continue to make appropriate and proportionate decisions in consultation with our biosecurity team, governments, State & Territory Associations, the Australian Cricketers’ Association, our partners and venue."

Earlier, Australian media reported that Sydney Test (January 7-11) could be shifted to southern Australia as it is understood that Cricket Australia officials will hold a crisis meeting today and a decision on the matter is expected by Christmas.