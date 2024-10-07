'Swagger' Hardik Pandya's no-look four during IND vs BAN 1st T20I breaks social media | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : X Hardik Pandya's no-look shot.

Hardik Pandya helped India register a cakewalk win over Bangladesh in the first T20I in Gwalior on Sunday, October 6. The star all-rounder helped the Men in Blue chase down the paltry total of 128 in just 11.5 overs in the first International match at the New Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium.

Hardik played a blistering knock of 39 runs from 16 balls, laced with five fours and two sixes. He hit Taskin Ahmed for a six over cow corner to take India home with 49 balls to spare. Meanwhile, one of his boundaries came via a no-look four which has spread like fire on social media.

The said boundary came in the 12th over, which was ultimately the last over of the match. Taskin bowled one back--of-a-length ball on the body of Hardik, who ramped the ball over the keeper's head without giving a look to where the ball went. Oozed with confidence, Hardik might not have looked at the ball but the fans at the stadium would have been left in awe of the stroke.

Watch Hardik's no-look shot here:

His video has gone viral on social media with fans sharing it on digital platforms. "Breakfast mein ye AURA aur SWAG khate hai!" Punjab Kings shared in their post on X. "All too easy for Hardik Pandya," another user wrote on the platform. "Hardik Pandya hit a no-look uppercut like it was nothing! His style and confidence were on fire today!" another one wrote.

Check some reactions here:

Hardik also shared a post on social media after the win and shared a picture of his shot. "Just the start we wanted! Enjoying every moment out there. Thanks for the love Gwalior," Hardik captioned the post.

India made light work of Bangladesh to chase down the total in record time. This was India's biggest win in terms of balls remaining while chasing targets in excess of 100 in T20Is. The 49 deliveries remaining to win the game against Bangladesh is the most for them in this tally, going past their previous best of 41 balls left while chasing 100 against Zimbabwe in 2016.

Most balls remaining for India to chase down a 100-plus total in T20Is:

1 - 49 balls left vs Ban in Gwalior, 2024 (Target: 128)

2 - 41 balls left vs Zim Harare 2016 (Target: 100)

3 - 31 balls left vs Afg Gros Islet 2010 (Target: 116)

4 - 30 balls left vs Zim Harare 2010 (Target: 112)