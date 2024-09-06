Suryakumar Yadav hails Musheer Khan for his heroics in Duleep Trophy with dialogue in MS Dhoni's biopic

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Musheer Khan

India's domestic season kicked off on Thursday (September 5) with the Duleep Trophy. On the first day itself, Musheer Khan starred for India B helping them recover from a precarious position of 94/7. He smashed his third century in first-class cricket in only the seventh match of his career and is still going strong on Day 2 having completed 150.

Musheer plays for Mumbai in the domestic arena and Suryakumar Yadav has witnessed his progress closely. Hence, the latter was quick to praise Sarfaraz Khan's brother (read Musheer) after getting to the three-figure mark on the opening day of the Duleep Trophy. Surya took to his official Twitter handle and praised Musheer with an interesting dialogue from the Bollywood movie - MS Dhoni - The Untold Story.

"What a knock Musheer Khan, supported really well by Navdeep Saini, Duty ke baad roz practice, jitna duty utna practice #DuleepTrophy2024," Surya's tweet for Musheer read.

As far as the match is concerned, India B are well on their way to cross the 300-run mark in the first innings despite reeling at 94/7 at one stage. Musheer Khan has literally bailed them out of trouble single-handedly with an unbeaten 174 and should be able to notch up his second double-century in first-class cricket. Navdeep Saini has supported Musheer really well to score 42 runs and the duo has played out the first session of the second day.

Meanwhile, India's Test players - Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant and Yashasvi Jaiswal - couldn't score much in the first innings for India B. While Jaiswal mustered 30 runs, Sarfaraz and Pant could only score nine and seven runs before being dismissed. The Duleep Trophy is extremely crucial for some of the players as the selectors are keeping a keen eye on the performances with India's Test season commencing on September 19 against Bangladesh.