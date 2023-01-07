Suryakumar Yadav guides India to clinch T20I series against Sri Lanka

Follow us on Image Source : AP Team India in action

India thrashed Sri Lanka in the final T20I and clinched the three-match series on Saturday. The series witnessed high-voltage contests, the excitement reached its peak in every match with India winning the series 2-1. Team India defeated Sri Lanka in the third game by a huge margin of 91 runs. In the game held at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot, Suryakumar Yadav played a significant role in guiding the team to victory.

Suryakumar remained unbeaten on 112 runs off 51 balls. His innings included seven boundaries and 9 sixes and a strike rate of 219.61.

India invincible at home for 14 years

Team India has played a total of six series against Sri Lanka in the last 14 years and has won five of them. Only once did Sri Lanka manage to seal the series on a draw. Although the momentum was visible with the way Sri Lanka performed in the last match, the tables turned as soon as they reached Rajkot. Along with Suryakumar's batting, India's bowlers too played an important role in powering team to victory.

Results of India vs Sri Lanka series in previous 6 T20Is played in India -

2009–10: Series drawn 1–1

2015–16: India won the series 2–1

2017–18: India won the series 3–0

2019-20: India won the series 2-0

2021-22: India won the series 3-0

2022-23: India won the series 2-1

The 3rd T20I match:

Chasing the stiff target og 229, Pathum Nissanka (15) survived a first-ball appeal as he chose to review a leg before call off a Hardik Pandya delivery. The two openers looked up for the challenge as they shared a brisk 44-run stand. While Nissanka hit Arshdeep Singh (3/20) for a couple of fours in the second over, he slammed consecutive sixes off Pandya in the next over.

With the pacers going for runs, Pandya introduced spin in the form of Axar Patel (1/19) and the left-arm spinner took the wicket of Kusal Mendis (23). Arshdeep Singh then dismissed Nissanka in the next over while Pandya got Avishka Fernando (1).

Yuzuvendra Chahal (2/30) was the next bowler to claim a wicket in the form of Charith Asalanka (19) courtesy Shivam Mavi, who ran to his left from deep cover to complete an excellent catch.The ever-increasing required run rate troubled the visitors as they started finding Indian fielders and giving away their wickets. Umran Malik (2/31) impressed with his raw pace again but India's affair with extras continued as the bowlers bowled a no ball and 11 wides, including four by Arshdeep.

Earlier, after completing his fifty in 26 balls, Surya took only 19 deliveries to reach the 100-run mark. He ended the innings in style, hitting a six and a four off Chamika Karunaratne (1/52) in the last over.

Shubman Gill (46), who failed to go beyond single digit scores in the previous two matches, was cautious as he opened his account after playing nine dots with a six, followed by a four off Dilshan Madushanka (2/55) in the third over. Rahul Triptahi played a 16-ball 35-run knock after Ishan Kishan (1) was sent back in the first over.

As soon as spin was introduced, Tripathi targeted Mahesh Theekshana (0/48) as he collected three fours from the fifth over. He scooped the first one over square leg, played the second to point and hit the third over mid-off. Tripathi assumed the role of the aggressor as he pummelled Karunaratne (1/52) for twin sixes before perishing off a short ball, caught at short third.

Gill's wicket saw a change in momentum as India lost skipper Hardik Pandya (4) and all-rounder Deepak Hooda (4) in quick succession.

Meanwhile, it was business as usual for Surya as he repeatedly timed the ball to perfection. Towards the end, he found an able ally in Axar Patel (21 not out) as the duo took India over the 220-run mark.

