Suryakumar Yadav confirms India's openers for IND vs BAN 1st T20I

India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav has confirmed the openers for the first T20I against Bangladesh. India are set to face the Bangla Tigers in a three-match series, starting from the first game on October 6 in Gwalior. The Indian Board, BCCI, had named a fresh-looking 15-member squad for the series with none of the players from the 2-0 Test series win over Bangladesh picked for the shortest format.

Ahead of the first T20I at the New Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium, Surya has confirmed that Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson will be opening the innings in Gwalior. "Sanju Samson will play and open the batting in this series going forward with Abhishek Sharma," SKY said on the eve of the first T20I against Bangladesh.

He also opened up on Mayank Yadav. "Mayank Yadav definitely has X factor. It's important to manage him well and I am sure BCCI will do that," the T20I skipper said.

There are as many as three uncapped players in the Indian squad for the Bangladesh series. Apart from Mayank, Harshit Rana and Nitish Kumar Reddy are yet to play an International game in the Indian colours.

The Indian team recently defeated Bangladesh in a two-match Test series by 2-0. All the Test players are either resting for the New Zealand red-ball series or went to play in the Irani Cup.

India's squad for the T20I series:

Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Mayank Yadav.

Bangladesh squad for T20I series:

Najmul Hossain Shanto (Captain), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmud Ullah, Litton Kumer Das, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rakibul Hasan.