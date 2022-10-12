T20 World Cup: Suryakumar can be India's version of ABD, he's a player to watch out for says Dale Steyn

Follow us on Image Source : AP Dale Steyn, Suryakumar Yadav

Highlights Yadav slammed a 35-ball 53 in India's 13-run win over Western Australia in a practice match

The men in blue are set to face Australia on October 17 in the official warm-up match

India will lock horns with arch-rivals Pakistan on the 23rd of October

Former South Africa star player Dale Steyn feels the Australian pitches will suit Suryakumar Yadav's 360-degree game in the upcoming T20 World Cup.

"He is a wonderful 360-degree player and reminds me of AB de Villiers. He could be India's version of AB de Villiers and with the red-hot form that he's in right now, he's a player to definitely watch out for this World Cup," Steyn said.

Following back to back half-centuries in the home series against Australia, Yadav continued his brilliant form Down Under as he slammed a 35-ball 53 in India's 13-run win over Western Australia in a practice match on Monday.

Steyn went on to explain how the Australian conditions would be perfect for the Indian No. 4.

"He's the kind of player that likes to use the pace of the ball. He likes to get in behind the square. In places like Perth, Melbourne, and all of these grounds, there is a little bit of extra pace on it.

"So, you can use the pace, you can hit on the fine leg, behind, and all along the carpet. And he's also really good when standing still and getting off the back foot.

"He has played some amazing back foot cover drives and some beautiful cover drives off the front foot too. So, he's an all-round player, and it's in Australia, where the wickets are so good, they are batter friendly.

"You can also get away when a bowler tries to bowl full, you can place the ball left and you can use the pace of the ball really well, given some room," he added.

The men in blue are set to face Australia on October 17 at the Gabba in the official warm-up match before locking horns with Pakistan in their tournament opener on the 23rd of October.

(Inputs from PTI)

