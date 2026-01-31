Suryakumar Yadav breaks major world record as India skipper stars in IND vs NZ 5th T20I Suryakumar Yadav etched his name into the history books as the India T20I captain shattered a huge world record in the fifth T20I of the series at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram.

New Delhi:

India captain Suryakumar Yadav shattered a huge world record as he put up a strong performance in the fifth T20I between India and New Zealand at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday, January 31.

Suryakumar turned his poor form into a spectacular run of big scores in the final T20I series for India before the T20 World Cup 2026 kicks in. Surya, who had last hit a fifty in October 2024, slammed three fifties in the five-match series with his latest 30-ball 63 in the fifth clash rattling the Kiwis.

SKY has shattered a major world record during his knock. The Indian skipper completed 3000 runs in T20I cricket with his impressive outing in Trivandrum, and he has now become the fastest player to get to the mark in terms of balls taken.

SKY took just 1822 balls to complete his 3000 runs in the shortest format, easily going past the previous record of UAE's Muhammad Waseem, who completed the milestone in 1947 deliveries.

Fastest to 3000 T20I runs (by balls faced):

1822 Suryakumar Yadav

1947 Muhammad Waseem

2068 Jos Buttler

2077 Aaron Finch

2113 David Warner

2149 Rohit Sharma

2169 Virat Kohli

Surya was dismissed for a well-made 63 from 30, but his knock was laced with six sixes and four fours. The skipper fell while charging down the pitch to opposition counterpart Mitchell Santner as the ball turned away from him, and Tim Seifert stumped him from behind.

India put up a brilliant game with the bat as the Men in Blue put up a mammoth score of 271/5 in their 20 overs. Ishan Kishan was the star with the bat as he struck a masterful 103 from 43 balls.

New Zealand's Playing XI: Tim Seifert(w), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Bevon Jacobs, Mitchell Santner(c), Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy

India's Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav(c), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah