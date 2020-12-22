Suresh Raina booked by Mumbai Police for breaching Covid protocols at nightclub

Image Source : PTI Mumbai Police booked Suresh Raina and other celebrities after a raid at a pub for breachng COVID protocols.

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina was among a number of celebrities booked by the Mumbai Police after it conducted a raid at a pub late on Monday.

According to ANI, the Mumbai Police booked "34 people including cricketer Suresh Raina & some other celebrities under Section 188, 269, 34 of IPC & provisions of NMDA after a raid at Dragonfly pub for keeping establishment open beyond permissible time limit & not following COVID norms."

Police book 34 people including cricketer Suresh Raina & some other celebrities under Section 188, 269, 34 of IPC & provisions of NMDA after a raid at Dragonfly pub for keeping establishment open beyond permissible time limit & not following COVID norms: Mumbai Police — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2020

Along with Raina, renowned singer Guru Randhawa was also booked. The accused were later released on bail.

The Section 188 refers to the disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (whoever unlawfully or negligently does any act which is, and which he knows or has reason to believe to be, likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life), 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of IPC and provisions of NMDA.

The Maharashtra government had declared a night curfew in the municipal corporation areas amid the concerns over the emergence of new COVID-19 variant spreading in Britain.