Sunrisers Hyderabad complete unwanted century in IPL with loss against Mumbai Indians at home Sunrisers Hyderabad succumbed to their sixth loss of IPL 2025, as they went down to Mumbai Indians in the 41st match of the season. With this loss, they also completed an unwanted century in the cash-rich league. Know more the record here

Hyderabad:

Sunrisers Hyderabad hosted five-time champions Mumbai Indians at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Wednesday (April 23). MI won the game comfortably by seven wickets as they chased down 144 runs in the 16th over itself. With this result, SRH completed a century of losses in their IPL history, after being introduced to the cash-rich league for the first time in 2013.

Overall, SRH became the eighth team in IPL to lose 100 or more matches in the T20 league. Franchises that have existed in IPL since 2008 all have completed their century of losses already, with Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals losing the most games jointly. Both teams have so far lost 137 matches in their IPL history, including the results in tied matches.

As for SRH, they have so far played 190 matches in the T20 extravaganza and have won 89 matches while losing 100. Among those 100 losses, three have come in the super over. SRH are one of the four older teams in IPL to have a win-loss ratio of less than 1. The other teams with a win-loss ratio of less than 1 are Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Teams with win-loss ratio of less than 1 in IPL history

Team Matches Played Won Lost No Result Win-Loss Ratio Deccan Chargers 75 29 46 0 0.63 Delhi Capitals 260 121 137 2 0.86 Gujarat Lions 30 13 17 0 0.812 Kochi Tuskers Kerala 14 6 8 0 0.75 Pune Warriors 46 12 33 1 0.363 Punjab Kings 254 117 137 0 0.838 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 264 128 132 4 0.961 Sunrisers Hyderabad 190 90 100 0 0.917

Meanwhile, with their loss at the hands of MI, SRH's chances of making it to the playoffs have more or less ended. They have only four points to show after eight matches and will have to win all their remaining matches to qualify for the playoffs now.