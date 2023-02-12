SA20: Sunrisers Eastern Cape become inaugural champions

Follow us on Image Source : SUNRISERS EASTERN CAPE/TWITTER Team Sunrisers Eastern Cape

Sunrisers Eastern Cape became the champions of the inaugural SA20 by defeating Pretoria Capitals on Sunday. The Sunrisers registered a four-wicket victory in the rescheduled final clash.

The Sunrisers restricted the capitals to a score of 135 runs which they chased in just 16.2 overs. Adam Rossington who played a brilliant knock of 57 runs off 30 deliveries including 4 boundaries and 5 sixes and sixes, a performance by Roelof van der Merwe with the ball (4 for 31) powered the Eastern Cape team to a brilliant win.

Aiden Markram, Sunrisers captain said, "Not many gave us a chance at the start. But the character came through. Can't create those sort of things, it's down to the individual."

"After those first few games, we needed guys with character. Lucky to have him. These small totals - you want to break the back of it early on - and he's the perfect guy (Rossington). Thoroughly enjoyed it. When you've got a great group, makes your job easier. Guys have stood up at different times when needed. They've put the team first. That crowd at St George's Park is one to experience. This is for them and for our fans," he added.

Wayne Parnell, Capitals captain said, "It's been such a great tournament. Probably the most special day for domestic cricket in SA. Being part of it is special. We always said they were a strong unit even after beating them twice. It's hard to say (toss being the match-turner)."

"155-160 would've been a better game. With 135, someone comes off in the powerplay, you can't pull it back. In hindsight probably yes (bowling Nortje and Rashid earlier). Went with my gut feeling. That's been the message from the first game. Wanted to be brave. Just as a whole franchise, from the top down, everyone's brought into the family environment. Everyone left their egos at the door," he added.

