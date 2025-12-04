Sunil Narine achieves rare T20 milestone during ILT20 opener for ADKR; joins Rashid, Bravo in elite list Sunil Narine was thrown into the captaincy duty once again for the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in the franchise’s opening game in the 2025-26 ILT20 against the Sharjah Warriorz. Not only did the Knight Riders get off to a winning start, but Narine also got to a huge milestone in T20 cricket.

Sharjah:

Sunil Narine, one of the greatest ever bowlers of T20 cricket, notched up another peak in the format, 600 wickets. Narine, who was stranded on 599 scalps at the end of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) in September, dismissed Sharjah Warriorz's Tom Abell to reach the landmark in Abu Dhabi Knight Riders' opening game of the ILT20 on Wednesday, December 3 in Sharjah, Narine, who was leading the Knight Riders in Jason Holder's absence, became only the third bowler to have taken 600-plus wickets in the shortest recognised format.

Rashid Khan tops the list with 681 wickets to his name, while former West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo is in second place with 631 wickets to his name. Narine has surprisingly taken the most number of matches to get to the landmark. However, as he mentioned after the Knight Riders' win, he was just glad that he got it off the list after being on 599 for more than two months.

Most wickets in T20 cricket

681 - Rashid Khan (495 innings)

631 - Dwayne Bravo (546 innings)

600 - Sunil Narine (558 innings)

570 - Imran Tahir (429 innings)

504 - Shakib Al Hasan (453 innings)