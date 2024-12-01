Suman Kumar of Bihar runs riot in U19 Cooch Behar Trophy, claims 10 wickets in one innings against Rajasthan

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Red Kookaburra ball (representative image).

Bihar's emerging fast bowler Suman Kumar is making headlines with a stunning spell against Rajasthan in the ongoing U19 Cooch Behar Trophy. Suman delivered a historic spell of fast bowling which saw him bag all 10 of Rajasthan's wickets in the first innings of the match at Bihar's Moin ul Haq Stadium.

Suman bowled 33.5 overs during Rajasthan's first innings and finished with figures of 10/53 in 20 overs. He maintained a dot ball frequency of 1.11% and conceded runs at an economy rate of 1.57.

Parth Yadav, Manay Katariya, Toshit, Mohit Bhagtani, Anas, Sachin Sharma, Akash Mundel, Jatin, Aabhas Shrimali, Dhruv and Gulab Singh were the 10 victims of Suman as he dished out a memorable performance for the local cricket fans in Patna, Bihar.

Notably, Suman also claimed a hat-trick on his way to the 10-wicket haul. Suman cleaned up Mohit Bhagtani on the fourth delivery of the 36th over and pinned Anas plumb in front of his stumps on the next ball. His hat-trick ball saw him shatter the woodwork of Sachin Sharma who came to bat at number six for Rajasthan.

More to follow............