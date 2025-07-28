Stuart Broad advises against playing Jofra Archer in fifth Test against India Former England pacer Stuart Broad recently came forward and talked about how England should not play Jofra Archer in the fifth and final Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 against India to manage his workload.

New Delhi:

England and India are all set to take on each other in the fifth and final Test of the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025. The two sides will next lock horns at The Oval in London from July 31, and the two teams will be hoping to put in their best performance.

It is worth noting that England currently leads the series. Led by Ben Stokes, the side defeated India in the first Test in Leeds, lost the second Test in Birmingham, won the third Test in London, and drew the recent fourth Test. With the fifth Test approaching, a win or a draw would mean that England would win the series. However, if India wins the fifth clash, the series will be drawn.

With the fifth game rapidly approaching, the two sides will be hard at work preparing their XIs for the match, and former England pacer Stuart Broad recently came forward and discussed how England’s bowling attack could look at The Oval. Broad opined that star pacer Jofra Archer should miss the upcoming game to better manage his workload.

"[Josh] Tongue started the series, and I know he mainly got lower-order players out, but you probably have a natural replacement for Archer. We can't not have Archer for four years, bring him back and then bowl him into the ground and not see him for another four years,” Broad told SkySports.

Broad reflected on the remaining England bowlers as well

Furthermore, Stuart Broad talked about how England’s bowling options could look against India in the final Test of the series. The former pacer backed for the inclusion of Gus Atkinson, discussing how he has not yet been tested against top-level opposition.

"I think Gus Atkinson has to play. I know he has not had any workload, but we need to see him. He hasn't been really challenged against top-level opposition in Test cricket yet," Broad said.