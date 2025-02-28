Steve Smith withdraws run-out appeal, saves Noor Ahmad from dismissal Star Australia skipper Steve Smith withdrew an appeal against Noor Ahmad, saving him from a dismissal in the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025.

Afghanistan and Australia faced off in game 10 of the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025. Both sides locked horns at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on February 28. The clash began with Afghanistan coming in to bat first, and the side managed to post a total of 273 runs in the first innings of the game.

However, one of the biggest highlights from the first innings came in the 47th over of the first innings. Azmatullah Omarzai, who looked in exceptional touch, completed an easy single. However, where that should have been the end of the situation, it was Noor Ahmad who decided to walk to the other end after completing the single.

Assuming the ball was dead, Noor walked to the other end. However, the throw came in from the fielder, and Josh Inglis took off the bails. Inglis made the appeal, which involved the umpires. However, Australia skipper Steve Smith came forward and took the appeal back. The clip of the moment has been going viral all over social media. As for the game between Afghanistan and Australia, it was a roller coaster of a first innings for the Shahidi-led side.

The side opened their innings with Rahmanullah Gurbaz departing for a duck. Furthermore, Ibrahim Zadran departed quite early as well. It were the knocks of Sediqullah Atal and Azmatullah Omarzai that propelled Afghanistan to a score of 273 runs.

Atal amassed 85 runs in 95 deliveries, alongside Omarzai, who added 67 runs on the board. As for Australia, Ben Dwarshuis was the highest wicket taker in the first innings with three wickets to his name. Spencer Johnson and Adam Zampa took two wickets each, alongside Nathan Ellis and Matt Short, who struck once each. Aiming to chase down a target of 274 runs, the Men in Yellow will have to be at the top of their game if they are looking to chase down the target.