Steve Smith surpasses Sunil Gavaskar, hits 35th Test century against Sri Lanka in Galle

Steve Smith hit his 35th Test century against Sri Lanka at Galle International Stadium. Australia had a fantastic start to the series as both openers Usman Khawaja and Travis Head set the tone for the visitors. Batting at number three, Marnus Labuchagne scored 20 before Steve Smith came out to bat and played a phenomenal knock in the turning track. After completing the ton, he acknowledged the crowd by raising his bat and cap.

In the absence of Pat Cummins, the 35-year-old is leading the Australian team in the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka. In 2016, under his leadership, the team suffered a humiliating 3-0 defeat to the Lankan Lions while in 2022, the series ended 1-1. Thus, there was pressure on Smith to deliver results this time around. Nevertheless, he turned the pressure into a rock-solid performance and completed his century in style.

