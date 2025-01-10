Steve Smith reveals Axar-Jadeja combo as reason for picking young player in Test squad for Sri Lanka tour

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Steve Smith and Cooper Connolly

Steve Smith, Australia's stand-in captain, advocated Cooper Connolly's selection in the Test squad for the upcoming Sri Lanka tour. Connolly made it to the squad as he can bowl spin and his all-round ability might be useful for Australia in helpful conditions in Sri Lanka. But the 21-year-old has played only four first-class matches so far and is yet to pick up a single wicket. Then why was he picked?

If Smith is to be believed, there is an Indian connection in picking the young all-rounder. He noted that India plays with two left-arm spinners, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel, at home in Tests, and the duo complements each other well. Smith loved this combination and pitched for Connolly's inclusion in the team.

"I was quite big on someone like Cooper coming in to be able to spin the ball away. You watch India play in India and they have Axar [Patel] and [Ravindra] Jadeja, if one of their spinners gets tired or nothing's happening they can turn to another spinner. I like the fit, just having a couple of spinners going each way. It matches up really nicely," Smith said.

Australia already have one left-arm spinner in Matthew Kuhnemann in the squad who will play as well with the surfaces heavily assisting spin bowling. Given that Smith himself pressed on Connolly's selection, one shouldn't be surprised if the latter makes his Test debut on Sri Lanka tour.

"I feel like my bowling is pretty high at the moment. I like to think it is. That's something that will get me in teams around the world and hopefully more opportunity for Australia. Think my bowling's come a long way in the last 18 months so I'm happy with where it's at," Connolly said.