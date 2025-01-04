Saturday, January 04, 2025
     
Steve Smith joins 3 legends in nervous 9990s victim list after missing 10000 Test runs milestone by whisker

Steve Smith scored 33 runs off 57 balls in the first innings of the fifth Test match against India and missed out on a historic 10000 Test runs milestone by 5 runs on Saturday. Smith became the first Australia to become the victim of 9990s in Tests.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Published : Jan 04, 2025 17:22 IST, Updated : Jan 04, 2025 18:27 IST
Steve Smith
Image Source : GETTY Steve Smith against India in Sydney on January 4, 2024

Steve Smith and home fans were left frustrated after the player missed a big celebration on Day 2 of the fifth Test between India and Australia in Sydney. Smith was dismissed on 33 runs as he fell just 5 runs short of recording 10,000 Test runs on Saturday.

Smith became the first Australian and fourth overall cricketer to get dismissed in 9990s in Test cricket history. He will become the only fourth Australian after former captains Allan Border, Steve Waugh and Ricky Ponting to reach the five-digit figures in Tests and 15th overall in world cricket.

Before Smith's unfortunate dismissal on 9995 runs, only three cricketers Brian Lara, Mahela Jayawardene and Alastair Cook suffered nervous 9990s heartbreaks. Notably, Lara was dismissed twice in 9990s in Tests and was the first player to achieve this rare unwanted feat in 2004.

More to follow...

