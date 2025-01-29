Steve Smith breaks Sachin Tendulkar's record to finally reach milestone of 10,000 Test runs

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Steve Smith needed just one run to get to the milestone of 10,000 Test runs

Steve Smith finally has 10,000 Test runs against his name. With an average of close to 56 with 34 centuries and 41 fifties, Smith, who began his career as a leg-spinner transformed into a modern Test legend and now finds himself in the company of greats Ricky Ponting, Allan Border and Steve Waugh as only the fourth Australian batter to the landmark of 10k runs, finally, after being dismissed twice in 9,990s against India in Sydney earlier this month.

Fastest to 10,000 runs in Test cricket (number of innings)

195 - Brian Lara - Manchester, 2004 (vs England)

195 - Sachin Tendulkar - Kolkata, 2005 (vs Pakistan)

195 - Kumar Sangakkara - Melbourne, 2012 (vs Australia)

196 - Ricky Ponting - Antigua, 2008 (vs West Indies)

205 - Steve Smith - Galle, 2025 (vs Sri Lanka)

206 - Rahul Dravid - Chennai, 2008 (vs South Africa)

Fastest to 10,000 runs in Test cricket (number of matches)

111 - Brian Lara - Manchester, 2004 (vs England)

115 - Kumar Sangakkara - Melbourne, 2012 (vs Australia)

115 - Steve Smith - Galle, 2025 (vs Sri Lanka)

116 - Younis Khan - Jamaica, 2017 (vs West Indies)

118 - Ricky Ponting - Antigua, 2008 (vs West Indies)

118 - Joe Root - Lord's, 2022 (vs New Zealand)

Australia playing XI for 1st Test: Usman Khawaja, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith (c), Josh Inglis, Beau Webster, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Matthew Kuhnemann, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy