Star Indian cricketer's Twitter account hacked? Posts cryptocurrency updates

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY/TWITTER Washington Sundar Twitter account hacked

Fans were surprised to see when the star Indian cricketer Washington Sundar shared cryptocurrency-related posts from his official Twitter account on Monday morning, June 5. It seems that the youngster's account has been hacked as it shared some links related to NFT investments as well.

Meanwhile, fans flooded the posts with comments with 'account hacked', to which, Sundar replied, 'No'. There is no official update from the player or the BCCI yet but it seems someone has managed to access the account to promote digital currency.

Earlier this year, Royal Challengers Bangalore's official Twitter account was also hacked by hackers. The team's name was changed to 'Bored Ape Yacht Club' and also shared NFT-related posts. In January 2022, hackers also breached Lucknow Super Giants' star all-rounder Krunal Pandya. They demanded a ransom from the cricketer and also threatened to sell the account through cryptocurrency payments.

On the cricket pitch, Sundar missed the majority of the Indian Premier League 2023 season due to a hamstring injury. The spin all-rounder failed to pick any wickets in his first six appearances for Sunrisers Hyderabad. But in his seventh and last match, he picked three wickets and smashed 24* off 15 against Delhi Capitals to display some glimpses of returning to form. But a hamstring injury ruled him out of the remainder of the tournament and SRH finished the season at the bottom of the league table with just four wins in 14 matches.

Washington also missed the second half of the IPL 2021 with a finger injury and later missed the South Africa series due to the Covid-19 infection in January 2021. Sundar also featured in just nine games in IPL 2022 due to recurring injuries. He also missed the entire India tour of the West Indies in 2022 with a hamstring injury but featured in this year's white-ball series against Sri Lanka and South Africa. He was also part of India's most recent ODI series against Australia in March but didn't get a chance to feature in the playing XI.

Latest Cricket News