Sri Lanka win ODI series against New Zealand 2-0 after rain washes out finale in Pallekele

Sri Lanka sealed the three-match ODI series against New Zealand amid rain in all the games

Sri Lanka continued their good form in ODI cricket in 2024, winning their fifth assignment at home in the year and third consecutive as they sealed a 2-0 victory against New Zealand after the finale was washed out due to relentless rain in Pallekele on Monday, November 19. All three matches were rain-affected in the ODI series, but somehow the first two games in Dambulla and Pallekele were able to produce results, however, only 21 overs of play was possible in the third before being called off.

After being largely unimpressive in the first two games, the New Zealand top-order finally fired against a depleted Sri Lankan side, that was without four of its premier all-format stars in Kamindu Mendis, Asitha Fernando, Pathum Nissanka and the player of the series, Kusal Mendis. Will Young, the Player of the Series in India Tests, was unbeaten on fifty while the left-hander Henry Nicholls too was inching closer to his half-century.

Just when it looked like the visitors would be able to post a sizeable score and maybe avoid a whitewash, the rain interrupted and relented to prevent any further play.

Sri Lanka may not be part of next year's Champions Trophy but the 1996 world champions are treading nicely towards the 2027 ODI World Cup with the likes of Nissanka, captain Charith Asalanka and both the Mendis(s) - Kusal and Kamindu - forming the core of the side.

New Zealand in the absence of their first-choice players, who are preparing for the Test series against England starting next week, had their moments in the series, especially in the second ODI with Mark Chapman scoring an attacking 76 and having Sri Lanka six down for 132 but didn't have enough in the tank to land the killer blow.

Sri Lanka will now shift their focus to the Test tour of South Africa while the Kiwis prepare for the race to the finish with the World Test Championship (WTC) final spot at stake.