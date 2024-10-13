Sri Lanka vs West Indies Live: When and where to watch SL vs WI T20I series on TV and streaming in India?

Follow us on Image Source : WINDIES X Sri Lanka will take on West Indies in a three-match T20 series followed by as many ODIs

Sri Lanka will take on the West Indies in the first T20I of the three-match series in Dambulla starting Sunday, October 13. Sri Lanka have had some good memories on the cricket field in the last month or so winning as many as three Test matches in a row across continents. The last time Sri Lanka played white-ball cricket, they beat India 2-0 in an ODI series at home, however, T20Is continue to be the Achilles Heel for the islanders. After a disappointing T20 World Cup campaign, Sri Lanka lost 3-0 to India in July.

Their opponents, the West Indies too played a T20 assignment after the World Cup and it was an exhibition of power from the Men in Maroon. The two-time T20 World Cup champions might be missing a few of their key players in the three-match series but they still have enough and more all-round players, who have impressed in the CPL recently, and will test Sri Lanka despite it being an away series.

When and where to watch SL vs WI T20I series on TV and online in India?

The first T20I of the three-match series in Dambulla begins at 7 PM IST on Sunday, October 13 with the remaining matches on October 15 and 17. The SL vs WI T20I series will be live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 5 and Sony Sports Ten 5 HD channels while the live streaming will be available on the SonyLiv app and website. Fancode will also stream the matches live.

Squads

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kusal Perera, Dinesh Chandimal, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Charith Asalanka(c), Avishka Fernando, Dunith Wellalage, Kamindu Mendis, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Matheesha Pathirana, Binura Fernando, Jeffrey Vandersay, Nuwan Thushara

West Indies: Evin Lewis, Andre Fletcher, Brandon King, Shai Hope(w), Alick Athanaze, Rovman Powell(c), Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Fabian Allen, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Springer, Terrance Hinds, Shamar Joseph