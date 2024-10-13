Sunday, October 13, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Sri Lanka vs West Indies Live: When and where to watch SL vs WI T20I series on TV and streaming in India?

Sri Lanka vs West Indies Live: When and where to watch SL vs WI T20I series on TV and streaming in India?

Sri Lanka will be up against the West Indies in a three-match T20 series in Thailand. Sri Lanka lost the series against India 3-0 and even though they did well in ODIs, they need to get better in the shortest format as the West Indies even without a few of their first-choice players will test them.

Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Updated on: October 13, 2024 12:00 IST
Sri Lanka will take on West Indies in a three-match T20
Image Source : WINDIES X Sri Lanka will take on West Indies in a three-match T20 series followed by as many ODIs

Sri Lanka will take on the West Indies in the first T20I of the three-match series in Dambulla starting Sunday, October 13. Sri Lanka have had some good memories on the cricket field in the last month or so winning as many as three Test matches in a row across continents. The last time Sri Lanka played white-ball cricket, they beat India 2-0 in an ODI series at home, however, T20Is continue to be the Achilles Heel for the islanders. After a disappointing T20 World Cup campaign, Sri Lanka lost 3-0 to India in July.

Their opponents, the West Indies too played a T20 assignment after the World Cup and it was an exhibition of power from the Men in Maroon. The two-time T20 World Cup champions might be missing a few of their key players in the three-match series but they still have enough and more all-round players, who have impressed in the CPL recently, and will test Sri Lanka despite it being an away series.

When and where to watch SL vs WI T20I series on TV and online in India?

The first T20I of the three-match series in Dambulla begins at 7 PM IST on Sunday, October 13 with the remaining matches on October 15 and 17. The SL vs WI T20I series will be live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 5 and Sony Sports Ten 5 HD channels while the live streaming will be available on the SonyLiv app and website. Fancode will also stream the matches live.

Squads

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kusal Perera, Dinesh Chandimal, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Charith Asalanka(c), Avishka Fernando, Dunith Wellalage, Kamindu Mendis, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Matheesha Pathirana, Binura Fernando, Jeffrey Vandersay, Nuwan Thushara

Related Stories
IND-W vs AUS-W: How will pitch at Sharjah Cricket Stadium play during India vs Australia match?

IND-W vs AUS-W: How will pitch at Sharjah Cricket Stadium play during India vs Australia match?

IND-W vs AUS-W live streaming: Where to watch India vs Australia Women's T20 World Cup clash on TV?

IND-W vs AUS-W live streaming: Where to watch India vs Australia Women's T20 World Cup clash on TV?

Cracker-jack Sanju Samson revels in watershed moment in India colours having 'failed a lot'

Cracker-jack Sanju Samson revels in watershed moment in India colours having 'failed a lot'

West Indies: Evin Lewis, Andre Fletcher, Brandon King, Shai Hope(w), Alick Athanaze, Rovman Powell(c), Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Fabian Allen, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Springer, Terrance Hinds, Shamar Joseph

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement