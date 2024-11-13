Sri Lanka vs New Zealand ODI Series: Schedule, squads, injuries, live streaming and all you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : PTI New Zealand cricket team

New Zealand begin their preparation for the upcoming Champions Trophy with the series against Sri Lanka. Even though this isn't their full-strength side, the Kiwis will be keen on getting their combinations right and also an idea of the conditions on offer in the Asian subcontinent. The tournament, for now, is scheduled to take place in Pakistan from February 19 to March 9 next year.

Sri Lanka aren't part of the Champions Trophy because they didn't finish in the top 8 of the ODI World Cup standings. However, after a decent performance in the T20I series, the hosts will be looking to lift the trophy in the ODIs. Ever since Sanath Jayasuriya was appointed their head coach, the team has performed extremely well much to the delight of the home fans.

Meanwhile, the series has been marred with injuries to one key player from each team. Lockie Ferguson sustained a calf injury during the second T20I and has been ruled out of the series completely. For the home team, Wanindu Hasaranga will miss this series due to a hamstring injury.

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand ODI Series - All you need to know

Schedule

1st ODI - November 13 (Wednesday) - 2:30 PM IST

2nd ODI - November 17 (Sunday) - 2:30 PM IST

3rd ODI - November 19 (Tuesday) - 2:30 PM IST

The first ODI will be played in Dambulla while Pallekele will be host the second and third ODIs.

Squads

New Zealand Squad: Tim Robinson, Will Young, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitch Hay(w), Josh Clarkson, Mitchell Santner(c), Zakary Foulkes, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Adam Milne, Henry Nicholls, Nathan Smith, Dean Foxcroft

Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis(w), Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka(c), Kamindu Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Janith Liyanage, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Dushan Hemantha, Nishan Madushka, Dunith Wellalage, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Mohamed Shiraz

Live Telecast and Streaming in India

Sony Sports Network will telecast all the ODIs of this series live in India. Fancode and SonyLIV app have owned the streaming rights of this series.